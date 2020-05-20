



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United Steelworkers Union have thrown their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race for the White House.

In a press release, USW International President Thomas Conway said, “Vice President Biden has long been a friend of workers and our union. The USW is proud to stand with him now as he seeks to put our country back on a path toward shared prosperity through responsible leadership.”

We made this decision together: Steelworkers for Joe. Watch to learn why we’re supporting @JoeBiden for President of the United States. #USWVoices #USWVotes #1u pic.twitter.com/kOuCq3UwsX — United Steelworkers (@steelworkers) May 20, 2020

USW officials say they decided to endorse Biden after surveying all the prospective presidential candidates on issues working people face. They then sent those surveys to their members.

It also solicited feedback through a membership survey and held approximately 170 town hall meetings across the country where members could discuss their top priorities and concerns.

They say Biden addresses specific concerns, including health care and Social Security.

“Vice President Biden shared with us his plans for how he intends to expand access to affordable health care, protect those with preexisting conditions, stabilize multiemployer pension plans, defend Social Security and preserve and expand labor rights. “Joe Biden spent his life fighting for these things because he understands what it’s like to work for a living. As the son of a working-class family from Pennsylvania’s coal country, he has never forgotten his roots. “We are confident that as president, he will put workers and their needs first.”

They say President Donald Trump did not respond to the questionnaire.

