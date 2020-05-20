Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USDA’s “Farmers To Families Food Box” Program is helping local food distributors who have too much product and cannot sell it.
The program purchases extra milk, dairy products, chicken, pork, and fresh produce.
Locally, Schneider’s Dairy will receive more than $4 million, Paragon Wholesale Foods in Warrendale will get $3.8 million, and Monteverde’s was given $1.4 million.
Turner Dairy Farm, Farm-To-Table Buy Local, and Marburger Farm Dairy will also get funding.
