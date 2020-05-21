PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 911th Airlift Wing will fly over hospitals on Memorial Day as a salute to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The flyover will honor multiple hospitals, including the Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler VA Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Ohio Valley General in Kennedy, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Allegheny General Canonsburg, Allegheny General Hospital Washington and Washington Hospital.
There will also be a low approach to the Pittsburgh International Airport and Aspinwall areas.
On Tuesday, the Pa. National Guard also did a flyover to honor those in the fight against COVID-19.
A news release says the flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as an opportunity for the Air Force to “safely salute the Americans who are selflessly supporting our communities during this trying time while also conducting needed training.”
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule sent in a news release from the 911th Airlift:
- Aspinwall: 11:00 a.m.
- Pittsburgh International Airport: 11:05 a.m.
- Beaver: 11:08 a.m.
- Butler: 11:13 a.m.
- Kittanning: 11:17 a.m.
- Kennedy: 11:25 a.m.
- Canonsburg: 11:29 a.m.
- Washington: 11:30 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.