



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 31 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,718 since March 14. This includes 1,623 confirmed cases and 95 probable cases.

Officials report that 313 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with three additional hospitalizations since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 125 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains at 144 today, with 133 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19. All of the victims have been adults ranging in age from 42-103.

There has only been one Coronavirus-related death reported in the county this week.

The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 21, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 21, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 7 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 8 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 19 (1%)

19-24 – 112 (7%)

25-49 – 568 (33%)

50-64 – 472 (28%)

65 + — 532 (31%)

Health officials say 26,579 tests have been administered across the county.

Last Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

