PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network continues to increase its COVID-19 testing capabilities. Their mobile testing unit was in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Thursday, administering tests.

To get a test, patients should either be experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus, or believe they’ve come into contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I work over here, and I thought I’d come over here and see what’s going on,” said Harold Gee, of the Hill District. “Luckily, I can get the test.”

The mobile testing unit was set up in the parking lot of the neighborhood’s former Shop ‘n Save.

Health professionals were ready for patients, like Gee, who want to be tested.

“Just want to be safe,” said Gee. “I don’t think I’ve been exposed. I work every day over here, and I’m well protected – gloves and a mask.”

At the site, nurses wear personal protective equipment, while interviewing patients, and there is signage to make sure social distancing is maintained.

“It’s obvious that it’s killing people. It’s taking people’s lives, that alone should be enough to make you want to come out and take a test to be cautious,” Gee said.

Patients don’t need a doctor’s order to get a COVID-19 test, but they do need to schedule an appointment for the mobile clinic. The test is a nasal swab that takes less than 30 seconds. Results come back in about a week.