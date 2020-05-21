BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A parade down Sidney Street on the South Side celebrated a special birthday on Thursday.

Albert Burnelis turned 100 years old, and he’s had quite a life.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He worked in the White House as a guard under Pres. Franklin Roosevelt and served with the Marines in the Pacific during World War II.

He then came back to work as a watchmaker at a shop on Carson Street. He has six children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mayor Bill Peduto and Council President Theresa Kail Smith surprised Burnelis on his birthday.

“Does hereby declare Thursday, May 21, 2020 to be centenarian Albert G. Burnelis Day here in the City of Pittsburgh. Congratulations,” said councilman Bruce Kraus.

Burnelis said he liked this celebration so much that he wants to do it again next year.

