PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A parade down Sidney Street on the South Side celebrated a special birthday on Thursday.
Albert Burnelis turned 100 years old, and he’s had quite a life.
He worked in the White House as a guard under Pres. Franklin Roosevelt and served with the Marines in the Pacific during World War II.
He then came back to work as a watchmaker at a shop on Carson Street. He has six children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mayor Bill Peduto and Council President Theresa Kail Smith surprised Burnelis on his birthday.
Happy 100th Birthday!@PghPublicSafety provided a cavalcade to Albert Burnelis. The World War II veteran has been a business owner & resident of #Pittsburgh’s South Side for 80 years.
Mayor @billpeduto, Council President @tkailsmith, & @BruceKraus provided a City Proclamation. pic.twitter.com/CgRQMAYkpZ
— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) May 21, 2020
“Does hereby declare Thursday, May 21, 2020 to be centenarian Albert G. Burnelis Day here in the City of Pittsburgh. Congratulations,” said councilman Bruce Kraus.
Burnelis said he liked this celebration so much that he wants to do it again next year.
