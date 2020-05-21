Comments
CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland’s zoo welcomed back visitors on Wednesday for the first time in two months, allowing them to get a glimpse of the tigers and bears by car.
Cruise the Zoo will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays until the end of May.
Visitors must stay in their cars while they drive around the zoo.
Reservations are required and limited to control the number of vehicles.
