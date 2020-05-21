



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing bars, restaurants and hotels with liquor licenses to sell cocktails to-go during the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary law takes effect immediately, Gov. Wolf said Thursday.

“This new temporary rule creates more business for bars and restaurants when they need it, helps to meet customer demand and supports social distancing,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

In order to sell mixed drinks to-go, restaurant and bar owners would have to place the drinks — between 4 and 64 ounces — in sealed containers and sell them before 11 p.m.

The drinks would also have to be transported in the trunk or back seat of a customer’s vehicle, away from all passengers.

The law applies to bars and restaurants that have lost more than 25 percent of their average monthly sales.

Local restaurant and bar owners have told KDKA that being able to sell cocktails would significantly help their bottom line.

“Our local restaurants are working hard to feed our communities during this difficult time,” said Rep. Perry Warren in a press release.

“Act 21 both streamlines the process for residents to decide whether to permit alcohol sales in a ‘dry’ municipality and allows restaurants to add another product for their customers for curbside pickup and takeout during this crisis. I thank Governor Wolf and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this bill.”

The temporary rule will expire once the coronavirus disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60 percent capacity.

More guidance from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be found online.