PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eat ‘N Park will reopen all its closed restaurants for takeout by Tuesday.
In response to coronavirus, Eat ‘N Park went to takeout-only and closed more than 20 restaurants. On Thursday, the Eat ‘N Park Hospitality Group announced all restaurants will reopen for takeout by May 26.
Locations in Ohio and West Virginia will reopen for dine-in, following those states’ guidelines.
In Pennsylvania, dine-in is prohibited under the “yellow” phase, which is where all of the southwest region will be by tomorrow.
There will also be new operating hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More information on Eat ‘N Park’s reopening can be found online.
