



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local state Senate district almost always has a Republican Senator.

For 67 of the last 75 years, Republicans have represented the 37th Senatorial District.

But Sen. Pam Iovino, a Mt. Lebanon Democrat, won her seat in a special election last year.

Now two Republicans want the chance to win the seat back for their party.

The Republicans have two candidates with very different backgrounds.

Married and the father of two, Sewickley Borough Council President Jeff Neff points to his community experience.

“I was a volunteer firefighter for 28 years, Cochran Hose Company. I was chief for 15 of those years,” Neff told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Thursday. “I joined their council five years ago, and I’ve been their council president for a little over the past two years. I coach all the youth sports in town.”

His opponent, Devlin Robinson of Bridgeville, emphasizes his military service and small business background.

“I saw combat during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. I went to Afghanistan at the end of ’03 through ’04,” said Robinson. “I got out, moved back home. I started a business in 2006 called Veterans Medical Technology.”

Robinson argues his lack of government experience is really an asset.

“I am truly a voice of the people. I haven’t been tainted by government,” says Robinson.

But Neff says he’s proud of his record.

“I’ve actually reduced taxes in Sewickley Borough. I’ve actually helped reduce the government and restructured staff here,” Neff said.

Republicans in this district — from the Mon River through the South Hills and Airport area to the Quaker Valley — will pick their nominee on June 2.