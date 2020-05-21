



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Michael Driscoll sent a message to students on Thursday morning announcing the university’s plans to resume in-person classes this fall.

“We will change the way that we do our work, but we will keep true to these principles,” the letter read. “We will provide a high-quality educational experience. We will maintain standards and initiatives that protect your health and safety, as well as the health and safety of faculty and staff members and of our community.”

One of the changes will be how classes take place. One group of students will attend class in person on a certain day while another group will attend the same class via video conferencing on Zoom.

Driscoll did say that classes already scheduled to take place online will remain online.

The university is planning on providing all students living on-campus with a private bedroom. Some students may have to share a bathroom in their residence hall but according to Driscoll, they will not be shared by more than two students.

Dining services will follow health and safety guidelines while also being set up to maintain social distancing.

The university will also offer same day COVID-19 testing at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Full details can be found on IUP’s website.