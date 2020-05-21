BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 Additional Death Reported All Week
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Local TV, Rape


KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County man is behind bars for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl with a mental disability.

Kiski Township Police say 20-year-old Frank Shaner from Apollo is facing multiple charges, including rape and statutory sexual assault.

(Photo Credit: Kiski Township Police Department)

Police say Shaner raped a 13-year-old with a mental disability. According to Kiski Township Police, she became pregnant as a result of the rape.

Shaner is now in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting his preliminary arraignment on June 3.

