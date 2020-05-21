PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mount Lebanon native Mark Cuban is reportedly trying to buy a recently closed Pittsburgh landmark restaurant.
The billionaire appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” today and revealed that he is trying to purchase The O, or The Original Hot Dog Shop.
The historic restaurant on Forbes Avenue, mostly frequented by college students in Oakland, closed for good in April amid the Coronavirus shutdown.
Cuban told his fellow Pittsburgh native that he’s attempting to save The O and reopen it.
“It closed, right? I’m still out there trying to find a way to buy it. It’s not over yet for all those Pittsburghers out there,” Cuban said.
However, he says of the sale, “they’re overnegotiating.”
“We’ll see what happens,” Cuban said.
