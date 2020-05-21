



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh free dental clinic is now postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement comes out of concern for both patients and the healthcare professionals, as well as volunteers.

The event provides dental care to people who are facing financial hardships.

The event, which is held annual at PPG Paints Arena, drew more than 1,300 patients just last year.

Mission of Mercy Board Chair Keith Young said in a statement, “Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is dedicated to creating a community of compassion and service, and we recognize that at a time when so many are facing financial hardship, the need for free dental care is greater than ever. However, safety is our utmost concern, and we came to this difficult decision after consulting with public health officials and infectious disease experts.”

A new date has not been set, but it will happen sometime next year.

For more information, visit Mission of Mercy’s website here.