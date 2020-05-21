Comments
MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) – A home has partially collapsed due to a fire in Mount Pleasant.
Several crews were required to battle the fire.
They were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning to the home in the 1600 block of Kecksburg Road.
The family inside of the home was able to make it out safely as heavy smoke billowed from the home.
It appeared that water was being trucked into the scene to help battle the flames.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
