



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says nine Beaver County Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores can reopen in a limited capacity to customers beginning on Friday.

Beaver County will join the rest of Southwestern Pennsylvania in the “Yellow Phase” of the Wolf administration’s phased Coronavirus reopening plans on May 22.

Effective Friday, a total of 283 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 48 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

They are located in the following counties: one in Adams County, 71 in Allegheny County, three in Armstrong County, nine in Beaver County, two in Bedford County, five in Blair County, four in Bradford County, nine in Butler County, 10 in Cambria County, four in Carbon County, six in Centre County, four in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, two in Columbia County, four in Crawford County, 10 in Cumberland County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, seven in Fayette County, one in Forest County, one in Fulton County, two in Greene County, four in Indiana County, two in Jefferson County, one in Juniata County, four in Lawrence County, seven in Lycoming County, three in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Mifflin County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, two in Perry County, two in Potter County, one in Snyder County, four in Somerset County, one in Sullivan County, three in Susquehanna County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, one in Warren County, 10 in Washington County, three in Wayne County, 23 in Westmoreland County, one in Wyoming County, and 13 in York County.

Click here to see the full list.

Before they reopen, Plexiglass is being installed at the registers, the stores are being professionally cleaned and the employees are getting gloves and masks. Officials say the employees will be given the opportunity to wash their hands often.

The stores must also follow these guidelines:

• Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

• The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

• Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

• Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

• Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

• All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

The stores will also be continuing curbside pickup. The PLCB says statewide curbside pickup sales from April 20 through May 20 total more than 804,000 orders for $56.3 million, including sales tax, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.