PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle are donating to Pittsburgh’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Penguins co-owners are each donating $100,000 to the city’s health systems, which are on the frontlines of battling the virus.
The donation will be split equally between Highmark Health and UPMC.
In a joint statement, Lemieux and Burkle said, “We are so proud of how the Penguins players, coaches, staff and management have stepped forward to assist our community. We hope that these donations can help Pittsburgh and the surrounding communities deal with this unprecedented crisis.”
The donation to Highmark will go towards the purchase of another mobile COVID-19 testing unit. It will visit communities in need during the pandemic.
The UPMC donation will go towards the UPMC Children’s Hospital Helpers Fund, which is helping families in need during the pandemic.
