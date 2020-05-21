BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 Additional Death Reported All Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This year’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has been cancelled.

The annual event, which has been underway for decades, will be cancelled, KDKA’s Paul Martino reports.

(Photo Credit: Rick Dayton/KDKA)

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has raised millions of dollars for the Autism Society and includes two weeks of activities in late July. It ends with races through Schenley Park.

More information is expected later.

