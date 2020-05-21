Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This year’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has been cancelled.
The annual event, which has been underway for decades, will be cancelled, KDKA’s Paul Martino reports.
The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has raised millions of dollars for the Autism Society and includes two weeks of activities in late July. It ends with races through Schenley Park.
