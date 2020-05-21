ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Port Authority says it will resume front-door boarding on buses in June.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Port Authority said passengers will still board and exit from the rear doors for the rest of May.
Regular fare collection will also resume on June 8.
“In the meantime, Port Authority will continue installing protective plexiglass shields inside vehicles that aren’t equipped with them. The shields serve as a protective barrier between passengers and vehicle operators; about three-quarters of Port Authority’s fleet of 720 buses have protective shields installed,” the Port Authority said in a release.
Hand sanitizer dispensers are also being installed.
“The health and safety of our employees remains our highest priority, even as our community begins to rebound from the devastating effects this virus has caused,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a statement.
The rest of the Port Authority’s statement can be found below.
This week, the Port Authority restored selected bus routes to regular weekday schedules.
Riders are encouraged to purchase stored value or weekly passes until July’s monthly pass goes on sale on June 16. Stored value can be used at any time and does not expire. Port Authority continues to offer customers refunds for unused time-based passes.
Fares products can be purchased online at http://www.portauthority.org, local Giant Eagle stores, open Goodwill locations, at the Downtown Service Center, or at ConnectCard machines throughout Allegheny County. In addition to vehicles and stations, ConnectCard machines are disinfected daily.
The Downtown Service Center will continue to be open reduced hours, although window sales will resume on Thursday, May 28.
Customers who obtain their transit passes through an employer-sponsored program should talk to their program administrator.
To help mitigate the spread of germs, riders are asked to continue to wear face coverings on vehicles and when visiting the Downtown Service Center.
Vehicle capacity limits will remain until further notice.
For questions about ConnectCard balances, bus schedules, refunds or other issues, please contact Port Authority Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on Twitter @pghtransitcare or via live chat at http://www.portauthority.org.
