



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Port Authority says it will resume front-door boarding on buses in June.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Port Authority said passengers will still board and exit from the rear doors for the rest of May.

Regular fare collection will also resume on June 8.

“In the meantime, Port Authority will continue installing protective plexiglass shields inside vehicles that aren’t equipped with them. The shields serve as a protective barrier between passengers and vehicle operators; about three-quarters of Port Authority’s fleet of 720 buses have protective shields installed,” the Port Authority said in a release.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are also being installed.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our highest priority, even as our community begins to rebound from the devastating effects this virus has caused,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a statement.

The rest of the Port Authority’s statement can be found below.

This week, the Port Authority restored selected bus routes to regular weekday schedules.