PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Owners of hair salons and barbershops are petitioning Governor Wolf, asking him to allow them to reopen under the yellow phase.
The petition uses other states as an example of being able to safely reopen.
“Do you go bankrupt or do you open?” Asked Emilio Cornacchione, co-founder of Izzazu Salon. “The reality is that’s not what we want to do. We want to be able to open and prove that we can do it amicably.”
They say they can provide their services while keeping customers safe.
Some owners say they are considering opening on June 1 with or without the governor’s approval.
Gov. Wolf has already vetoed a bill that would have granted waivers to hair salons.
