



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A candlelight vigil was held to remember the 10-year-old boy who drowned in the Ohio River earlier this week.

On Thursday, friends, family and neighbors gathered in honor of Thomas Jett.

Jett’s body was found on Wednesday after two days of searching. He slipped into the river on Monday while trying to retrieve his lost shoe on a sandbar.

The child and his brother were biking with friends when police say the children went down to the river.

The Ambridge community gathered at the park in the center of town on Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken for the family,” said Megan Clark, who organized the community vigil.

From the moment word spread on Monday that Jett fell into the Ohio River, residents say they have been heartsick for the boy and his family.

“I got called from a volunteer fireman as soon as the situation started happening, ‘We have this situation. Can you please pray?’” said pastor Rick Thornhill of New Hope Community Church.

Wearing t-shirts with their son’s picture, Jett’s parents shared their pain and love at a prayer service organized by the community.

“We look out for our neighbors. When one of us hurts, we all hurt,” said Thornhill.

The child was described as a sweetheart who was full of love, fun, smiles and hugs.

“I’m going to be the best father I can for us and for your siblings,” Jett’s father said as he looked at his son’s picture.

Jett’s large family said they are full of love and faith. And while 10 years with Thomas was not enough, they are standing in their belief that God has a plan.

“You rest in peace, you rest with God. You’re my angel, and I’ll never forget you. I’ll never stop loving you,” said Jett’s mother.