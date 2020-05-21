



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plenty of sunshine is expected for most places in western Pennsylvania on Thursday. Yesterday there was more sunshine than expected, allowing the area to reach the upper-60s.

Today, temperatures should be back in the 70s with sun and some brisk wind coming out of the east-southeast at around 7-15 miles per hour.

Some rain is showing up on the radar, mainly south of I-70 with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Satellite imagery shows clear skies this morning from Pittsburgh to the north. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast for most places south of I-70.

A slight chance for rain will move in in Pittsburgh and places south just after 7:00 p.m. Those rain chances will continue to push north overnight with everyone having a chance for rain as they wake up on Friday.

Those rain chances will persist throughout the day Friday.

The weekend will see rising temperatures with highs near 80 on Saturday and highs in the 80s on Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday of next week.

As the temperatures increase, so does a chance for afternoon storms.

Those chances are low on Saturday and Sunday but there could be some sun-fueled storms developing on Memorial Day afternoon.

