PITTSBURGH (KDAK) — A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued in Polish Hill after a water main break.
On Thursday, the PWSA said the 9-inch break happened on Ruthven Street.
A water buffalo is available at the West Penn Recreation Center.
The break was isolated around 3:30 p.m. and repairs will be completed at approximately 11:00 p.m., the PWSA said.
“This break resulted in low and no water pressure in portions of Polish Hill. Robocalls have been placed to notify impacted customers,” a release said. “When there is a water pressure loss, contaminants can enter the drinking water. In an abundance of caution, PWSA is issuing a precautionary flush and boil water advisory to a limited area, approximately 400 households.”
The PWSA said it is conducting testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels and confirm the water is safe.
