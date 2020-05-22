Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of 143 Day, a day designed to spread kindness, a local museum helped create a video showing friends and neighbors playing and singing along with one of Mr. Rogers’ songs.
Fred Rogers regularly used 143 as his special code for “I Love You” – based on the number of letters in each word.
A day of kindness is celebrated on the 143rd day of the year.
The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh asked their friends and neighbors to help spread joy and kindness by singing and playing along to “Won’t You By My Neighbor” by Mr. Rogers.
They received many submissions and pieced them together to help create a Neighborhood Singalong.
