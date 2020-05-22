



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, and 2 additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,739 since March 14. This includes 1,641 confirmed cases and 98 probable cases.

Officials report that 314 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with three additional hospitalizations since Wednesday’s report.

The death toll has reached 146, with 135 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19. All of the victims have been adults ranging in age from 42-103.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for May 22, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Sd5k4SEN3o — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 22, 2020

Last Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

