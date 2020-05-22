Comments
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A family business is asking for help from the public after their store was robbed.
Countryside Deli posted surveillance photos online in hopes that someone would be able to identify the suspects.
According to the deli, two people smashed out windows on Wednesday night, destroyed the cash register, and robbed the business.
Anyone that has information that could help them identify the suspects is being asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police.
You must log in to post a comment.