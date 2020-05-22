BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A family business is asking for help from the public after their store was robbed.

Countryside Deli posted surveillance photos online in hopes that someone would be able to identify the suspects.

Photo Credit: Countryside Deli/Facebook

According to the deli, two people smashed out windows on Wednesday night, destroyed the cash register, and robbed the business.

Anyone that has information that could help them identify the suspects is being asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police.

