



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Next Friday, 17 counties are moving into the “green” phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening phase where aggressive mitigation is lifted.

Gov Wolf: Clarion, Jefferson, Lawrence, Venango counties go green May 29th — Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) May 22, 2020

On May 29, Wolf said these counties are moving to “green,” the least restrictive phase of his reopening plan: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren. All of them are lightly populated counties across a northern swath of the state.

Health officials have said they were working on specific guidelines for counties in the green phase.

“The 17 counties going to green have been able to maintain the yellow metrics for 14 days, showing they are ready to make this move to the green phase,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The governor also said eight additional counties will move into the “yellow” on May 29. All remaining counties in the “red” phase are expected to move to yellow by June 5, Gov. Wolf said.

Allegheny County and other southwestern counties are currently in their first full week of yellow, with Beaver County joining the region today. There are 49 counties in the yellow phase now, and Wolf says by next Friday, 57 total counties will be in yellow.

Moving from red to yellow to green is part of the governor’s phased approach to reopening the state after coronavirus shutdown orders. On the call with reporters, Gov. Wolf said some counties are “close” to going green.

What opens up when a county moves to the yellow phase of reopening? 🟡 More businesses (must continue telework where feasible, in-person operations must follow safety orders)

🟡 Child care (complying with guidance)

🟡 Retail shopping (curbside/delivery preferred) — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 18, 2020



RELATED STORIES:

In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order is lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation. In the green phase, aggressive mitigation is lifted and all businesses and individuals must follow CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.

Restaurants and other person-to-person businesses like hair salons and health clubs remain off-limits under the yellow phase of coronavirus reopening. Gov. Wolf’s hopes of moving some counties to green come as small business owners have told KDKA they will soon reopen with or without the approval of Gov. Wolf.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: