PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh icon is back for its first full week of business: Gus and YiaYia’s Iceball Cart.
Gus Kalaris has rolled his shaved ice cart to the North Side for decades.
In all those years, he’s served up “ice balls” and popcorn to so many but this year things got off to a much later start.
“Well, we lost about 5-6 weeks,” Kalaris said. “We normally come out for the [Pirates’] home opener but there was no home opener. The weather was bad, too. We lost a lot of rainy days.”
Kalaris’s return was a welcomed sight for a lot of Pittsburghers.
“Whenever Gus is here, I’m here,” said Joy McFadden. “He’s a traditional, he’s my daddy.”
As always, you can find the car right next to the tennis courts in West Park.
