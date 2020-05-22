



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ director of communications says only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

Individual tickets for the 2020 season are available through Ticketmaster, starting Friday at 10 a.m.

2020 Game Tickets are now on sale! Get yours now! — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 22, 2020

Fans can buy up to eight tickets per household in any combination for any of the eight regular-season home games. There’s no ticket limit on preseason home contests.

The team will also continue its variable pricing plan for the 2020 season.

The #Steelers held back 50% of the normal ticket inventory when individual game tickets went on sale today for the 2020 season. We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year. https://t.co/MTdXg2buS0 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) May 22, 2020

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. You can buy them here.

You can see the Steelers’ 2020 schedule here.

