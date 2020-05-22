BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers’ director of communications says only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

Individual tickets for the 2020 season are available through Ticketmaster, starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy up to eight tickets per household in any combination for any of the eight regular-season home games. There’s no ticket limit on preseason home contests.

The team will also continue its variable pricing plan for the 2020 season.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. You can buy them here.

You can see the Steelers’ 2020 schedule here.

