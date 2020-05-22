Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.
According to Pittsburgh Police, police were alerted to multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Moore Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. on Friday. They had also received a 9-1-1 call claiming someone had been shot in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had run inside his home with gunshot wounds to his back and arm.
He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
No suspect or motive has been named.
Police are continuing to investigate.
