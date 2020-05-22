



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain showers and a couple of weak thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Friday.

The best chance for rain will come before 3:00 p.m. this afternoon with more scattered showers and storms after that.

Temperatures today will reach the low 70s with a forecasted high of 70.

This rain is part of the big system that dropped big rain totals in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, and the Carolinas over the past week. The axis of moisture that we have been watching over this period of time will switch and is passing us by today.

A movement of an upper low moving from west to east should keep us mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday. Interestingly enough temperatures are expected to climb both days, as well.

Memorial Day is looking wet with morning rain showers expected. The afternoon, however, is looking hot and steamy behind the warm front that is set to arrive.

Temperatures in this front are going to flirt with the 90s.

