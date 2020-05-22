



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 866 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, in addition to 115 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 66,258.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 4,984. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says there has been one pediatric death in the state; however, the child was not a resident of Pennsylvania.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

The state health department numbers show there are 14,291 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,377 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 16,668. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 3,275 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,969 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

