



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Out of the 66,258 people in Pennsylvania who have tested positive for coronavirus, 57 percent of those patients have recovered, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says.

Dr. Rachel Levine says that means out of 57 percent of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, it has been 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms.

The state released the data on recovered patients Friday as 17 counties got the go-ahead to move into the green phase next Friday.

There are 481 patients who have a positive antibody test and have either had COVID-19 symptoms or high-risk of exposure to the virus. These cases considered probable, not confirmed, Dr. Rachel Levine says. She says only confirmed cases are taken into consideration while reopening the state.

Counties that are moved into the green phase of reopening “have been able to maintain the yellow metrics for 14 days.”

On May 29 when the first round of counties move into the green phase, there will be 57 counties in yellow. Gov. Wolf said he expects all counties to move out of the red phase by June 5.

