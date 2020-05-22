BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate skyrocketed in April at the height of the state’s pandemic-driven shutdown to its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping, the state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday.

Meanwhile, payrolls fell by more than 1 million to the lowest level in at least three decades.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 15.1% in April, up from 5.8% in March, the department said.

The national rate was 14.7% in April.

Pennsylvania’s highest unemployment rate was 12.7% in 1983, according to federal data back to 1976 under the same methodology. Meanwhile, 2.2 million Pennsylvanians have sought unemployment benefits since mid-March, or one-third of the labor force.

