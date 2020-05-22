PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they’ve nabbed an alleged drug dealer after they responded to multiple suspected overdoses downtown.
According to Pittsburgh Police, officers and EMS responded to nine incidents of what they believe were overdoses late Wednesday morning in the area of Fourth Avenue and Wood Street.
They also say multiple citizens and businesses complained about “recent drug activity in the area.”
A day after Police and EMS responded to nine suspected drug overdoses Downtown, undercover detectives visited the area.
They got their guy.
More info here: https://t.co/rciQrTEf2c#HereForYou412 pic.twitter.com/shTX8IztKb
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 22, 2020
On Thursday, police went down there and say they saw a man selling drugs on the 300 block of Third Avenue. Two undercover detectives approached him, bought two stamp bags of heroin in bags marked “SKULL” and then arrested him without incident.
Now 28-year-old Calvin Harshaw is charged with possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
You must log in to post a comment.