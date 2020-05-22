BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Pittsburgh Zoo is closed because of coronavirus, it’s hosting a “drive-thru zoofari” drive-thru to let people see the zoo from their car.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium says guided “zoofari” tours on select days and times start Sunday.

The drive-thru tours are a way to raise funds for the zoo’s Emergency Operation Fund.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo had to temporarily furlough about one-third of its 140 full-time employees. Veterinarians and staff were to continue to care for the animals while executive staff worked without pay.

You can find more information about the drive-thru tour and get tickets online.

