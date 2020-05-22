



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the Pittsburgh Zoo is closed because of coronavirus, it’s hosting a “drive-thru zoofari” drive-thru to let people see the zoo from their car.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium says guided “zoofari” tours on select days and times start Sunday.

Visit the Zoo from the safety of your car 🚙 w/ this limited-time Zoofari Drive-Thru fundraiser, 🎧 guided by a themed audio tour, starting Sunday!https://t.co/zy1lprloKn We need your help. This drive-thru supports our Emergency Operating Fund. 🐅 💕 pic.twitter.com/WV0eHCOvU1 — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) May 22, 2020

The drive-thru tours are a way to raise funds for the zoo’s Emergency Operation Fund.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo had to temporarily furlough about one-third of its 140 full-time employees. Veterinarians and staff were to continue to care for the animals while executive staff worked without pay.

You can find more information about the drive-thru tour and get tickets online.