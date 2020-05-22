HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered U.S. and commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.
All flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday.
“Each Memorial Day, we recognize and honor the brave men and women of our armed forces who sacrificed their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release. “It is our duty to remember their bravery and commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that future generations can enjoy a safer world.”
Flags have been at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims in Pennsylvania since April, and Thursday President Trump announced he’s ordering all flags at half-staff over the next three days to honor the Americans who have died from COVID-19.
The commonwealth flag will remain lowered until a date to be announced.
As of Friday, there have been 4,984 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
