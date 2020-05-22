



BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Beaver County is finally out of the “red” phase and now in the “yellow.” They were the last county in our area to make the move.

Businesses in downtown Beaver this morning are preparing to make sure they are ready for an influx of customers.

Several small businesses in Beaver say they are thrilled to finally reopen after being closed for several weeks.

One small business is welcoming back its customers with some great deals.

They admit when you head inside, it may look and feel a little bit different.”

For the last eight weeks, Boutique No. 443 hasn’t had a customer inside its store.

“It’s been a long time,” said Diane Ward, owner of Boutique No. 443

But today, with hand sanitizer and gloves on the counter and the smell of disinfectant in the air, they’re ready to welcome shoppers.

“Six people at a time. Three in either side of the store. We have two dressing rooms,” said Ward.

Just a few steps away— Allan Jewelers opened its doors.

“We’re excited, we’re happy to be open,” said Kevin Bingle of Allan Jewelers.

Bingle says they’re following the strict CDC guidelines, but are also adding steps of their own.

“You can come in, you can try on jewelry. All the jewelry has been sanitized. It’s fine. And after you try it on, if you don’t purchase it, it’s fine. We’ll clean it again and put it back on display to be sanitized again,” Bingle said.

It’s a new normal for many of these businesses.

And although it’s changes they’ve never had to make before, they’re looking forward to seeing life downtown again.

“People will enjoy coming in and it will being back that sense of normalcy,” said Bingle.

And some businesses say if you still do not feel comfortable inside their store, you can shop online.

