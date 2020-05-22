HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On May 7, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order that protected Pennsylvanians from being evicted or facing foreclosure due to lack of payment or an overstayed lease.
“I am protecting housing for Pennsylvanians who may be facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “My order will not affect proceedings for other issues, such as property damage or illegal activity. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to continue abiding by the terms of their lease or mortgage.”
Wolf is making clear that the executive order only applies to payment. Tenants or homeowners involved in illegal activity or property damage will not be protected by the order.
The order suspends evictions and foreclosures through July 10, 2020.
