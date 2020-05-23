Comments
BELL ACRES (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist in Bell Acres.
Allegheny County Police responded to the incident around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. When police arrived to the 700 block of Big Sewickley Creek Road, the victim was still alive but badly injured. First responders transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.
County homicide detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
