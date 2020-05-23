BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Attempted Homicide, Ezra Grant, J'Lamar Washington, Local TV, New Kensington, Pittsburgh News, Undercover Officers


NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting at undercover officers in New Kensington in February.

18-year-old J’Lamar Washington and 19-year-old Ezra Grant are facing charges that include attempted homicide.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Police: Possible Suspects Arrested After Undercover Officers Shot At In New Kensington
  • ‘This Is Not The New Kensington I Grew Up In, Folks’: Neighbors Scared After Shots Fired At Undercover Officers
  • Shots Fired At Police In New Kensington, Shooter Flees The Scene

    • According to court documents, the undercover officers were doing surveillance when a group believed the police were following them.

    Police said that multiple shots were then fired at their van.

    It is alleged that a member of the group informed police that Grant and Washington were the shooters.

    Comments