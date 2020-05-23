Comments
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting at undercover officers in New Kensington in February.
18-year-old J’Lamar Washington and 19-year-old Ezra Grant are facing charges that include attempted homicide.
According to court documents, the undercover officers were doing surveillance when a group believed the police were following them.
Police said that multiple shots were then fired at their van.
It is alleged that a member of the group informed police that Grant and Washington were the shooters.
