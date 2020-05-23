Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police were called to the 5600 block of Cox Avenue on Thursday night for reports of possible explosive material.
According to the person that called police, they had purchased an old military medical kit with gauze containing picric acid.
This acid, once used as an antiseptic, can become stable when bumped or heated up quickly.
The caller took the gauze outside and the bomb squad was called to the scene. Upon inspection, they determined the material should not be transported and decided to dispose of it on the scene.
From there, the bomb squad technicians dug a hole in the ground and safely disposed of the gauze.
No injuries or property damage was reported. Technicians filled in the hole they dug.
