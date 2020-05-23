



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC is shifting its stance on how COVID-19 spreads.

In fact, the CDC says the virus may not actually spread easily through surfaces like it was once believed.

Doctors say it’s clear that COVID-19 spreads easily through human to human contact, even through people who are asymptomatic.

That’s why social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene are so important.

“To my knowledge no one has been able to prove that these viruses are actually alive as in are they capable of infected humans. They’re sort of dead particles that are out there,” said Dr. Ghady Haider with Transplant Infectious Diseases at UPMC.

What’s that for wiping down things from the store like groceries?

“I think the more important thing is when you‘re at the grocery store, don’t be up in people’s business. Be six feet away,” said Dr. Haider.

The CDC said it is possible that you can get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes. It’s not a common way for the virus to spread.

What about gloves?

“If people are wearing mask and wearing gloves, they might have this false sense of security that oh, I’m so protected. When really you’re touching things then touching someone or someone coughs on you and you touch your or mouth then it meets the point that you wearing a mask and gloves hasn’t really accomplished anything,” said Dr. Haider.

Instead, the best way to protect yourself from germs while you’re running errands is to regularly wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and keep your distance. Gloves are only recommended while you’re cleaning or taking care of a sick family member.

