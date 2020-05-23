Comments
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Crescent Township Police Department is inviting families to participate in a scavenger hunt this Memorial Day weekend.
The scavenger hunt will involve finding seven pictures of the department’s officers around the township. Attached to each picture will be the clue to find the next picture. Participants are asked to take a photo with each officer’s picture and send those to the department’s Facebook page or email them to Officer Songer at lsonger@crescenttownship.com.
The department posted the first clue to its Facebook page on Saturday.
TAKE PART IN THE CRESCENT TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SCAVENGER HUNT! Read below for instructions!
Posted by Crescent Township Police Department on Saturday, May 23, 2020
