



Othello

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Othello came to Animal Friends after he was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. He is quite shy at first, so he is looking for a patient family who will give him some space as well as a lot of love to bring out his wonderful, laid back personality. Othello can often be seen in our free roam room playing with the other cats and enjoying his new life, but nothing would make him happier than a family to call his own. He would also like to go to a home with a feline sibling or two!

To find out more about how to adopt Othello, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Peanut

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Peanut is a sweetheart. She loves her toys, going for short walks and being with her family. Peanut has limited sight, but gets around fine. She needs to be an only dog.et’s find her a family to spend her senior years with.

Peanut is eligible for our Golden Buddies Program that matches senior pets with senior citizens.

To find out more about how to adopt Peanut, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bubblelicious is with us through no fault of her own. Her owner moved and could not take her. Bubblicious is friendly and good with kids. She lived with a dog and they were best friends. Bubblelicious is house trained, spayed and declawed.

To find out more about how to adopt Bubblelicious, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

