



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawrence County will be the first in Western Pennsylvania to enter the ‘green’ phase, the least restrictive phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.

It allows for many of businesses to reopen who have been closed since the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

We’re talking about salons, gyms, theaters, malls, and casinos.

All of them, along with bars and restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

According to the governor’s plan, people will still be asked to wear masks and be socially distant.

Governor Wolf says large gatherings like sporting events and concerts will still be restricted.

The loosening of many restrictions is welcomed news for businesses in Lawrence county.

Some are urging caution as we continue to move back to normal.

“I’m expecting packed storefronts and packed shops, but I want to caution people, now is not the time to go wild,” said Morgan Boyd, Chairman of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.

As for Allegheny and it’s neighboring counties, the hope is we get moved into the green phase next week.

According to County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, the governor wants to see regions be in the ‘yellow’ phase for a full 14 days before they get moved to the ‘green’ phase.

Governor Wolf is expected to give more guidance to businesses next week.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: