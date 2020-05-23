Comments
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – The community came together to help those displaced in a large apartment fire in Lower Burrell.
After 24 units were damaged and several were displaced, the fire department stepped up to help those in need.
A food and clothing drive for the victims of the Cedar Crest Apartments fire was held with the community showing its generosity for those that need help.
The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
