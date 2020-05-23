Comments
O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — With Memorial Day weekend upon us, American flags were placed at the graves of veterans in St. Mary’s Cemetery in O’Hara Township.
Members of American Legion Post 106 spread out to keep proper social distancing while placing the flags.
It’s something they do every Memorial Day weekend to honor veterans.
Many of the Memorial Day services that are held every year have been canceled because of the Coronavirus restrictions.
