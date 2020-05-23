



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Health Department released new information Saturday about its actions regarding nursing care facilities in the state affected by Coronavirus.

In total, the health departments said there have been 1,473 inspections of nursing homes conducted with 907 complaint investigations related to the pandemic. So far, 10 sanctions have been finalized against nursing care facilities, with civil penalties totaling $93,000. There have also been two provisional one licenses issued by the department.

“We know that congregate care settings, like nursing homes, have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “That is why we remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians by continuing to hold nursing home operators accountable, as necessary, to ensure they are providing safe care. If you see something at a nursing home that doesn’t seem right, we encourage you to speak up.”

In April, 373 patient care surveys and 298 complaint surveys were conducted while 387 patient care and 321 complaint surveys were conducted in March, based on the state health department’s data.

Anyone interested in filing a complaint against a nursing care facility can fill out an online form, email c-ncomplai@pa.gov, send the complaint in the mail or anonymously call 1-800-254-5164.

