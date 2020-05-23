PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With all of the Southwestern region of Pennsylvania remaining in the ‘yellow’ zone for now, Democratic state representative Pam Snyder says that it is ‘extremely frustrating.’

She says that Greene, Fayette, and Washington Counties should have been included in Friday’s ‘green’ phase announcement.

“People of the 50th District, please know, I am going to continue to push to make sure we can get back to the new normal. It will be a new normal. It won’t just be business as usual, but it will be business as it should be,” said Snyder in a YouTube video.

Snyder says that Greene County has had just 27 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the past four weeks.